Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storm south Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing, stray storm south Monday. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with stray storms south. High: 82, Low: 66

Tuesday: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 86, Low: 68

Wednesday: Early showers. High: 83, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 54

Saturday: Slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 82, Low: 61




Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
