Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and a little warmer Tuesday. Highs near 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 29, Low: 21

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 29, Low: 29

Thursday: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix falling early. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Partly cloudy but dry. High: 39, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy and quiet. High: 35, Low: 25



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
