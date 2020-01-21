Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and a little warmer Tuesday. Highs near 30.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 29, Low: 21
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 29, Low: 29
Thursday: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 36, Low: 32
Friday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix falling early. High: 37, Low: 27
Sunday: Partly cloudy but dry. High: 39, Low: 27
Monday: Mostly cloudy and quiet. High: 35, Low: 25
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News