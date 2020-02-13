Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, with patchy dense fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy, dense fog Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 42

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 67, Low: 46

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 51, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 56, Low: 43

Monday: Partly sunny, showers late. High: 64, Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, change of rain. High: 70, Low:54

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 61, Low: 42



