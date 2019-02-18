WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, still cold Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny and still cold Tuesday, with highs in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 25

Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to a wintry mix and ice. High: 35, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 18

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 38, Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain. High: 43, Low: 38

Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 28

Monday: Sunny and colder. High: 33, Low: 24

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
