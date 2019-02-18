Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, still cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny and still cold Tuesday, with highs in the upper-20s to low-30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 25
Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to a wintry mix and ice. High: 35, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 18
Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 38, Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain. High: 43, Low: 38
Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 28
Monday: Sunny and colder. High: 33, Low: 24
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.