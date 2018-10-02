Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny, windy and very warm Wednesday with some early showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, summer-like. High: 85, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 64, Low: 52
Friday: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 62
Saturday: Warm with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. High: 72, Low: 61
Monday: Warm and breezy. High: 81, Low: 65
Tuesday: Warm with storms late. High: 82, Low: 62
