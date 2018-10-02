WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny, windy and very warm Wednesday with some early showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, summer-like. High: 85, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 64, Low: 52

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Warm with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. High: 72, Low: 61

Monday: Warm and breezy. High: 81, Low: 65

Tuesday: Warm with storms late. High: 82, Low: 62


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
