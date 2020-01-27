Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy freezing drizzle, flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy freezing drizzle and flurries Monday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty ice. High: 34, Low: 28

Wednesday: Cloudy, light wintry mix starting early. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, peeks of sun. High: 36, Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy, with light snow to snow/rain mix. High: 37, Low: 29

Saturday: Cloudy with wintry mix at night. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warrmer. High: 41, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy and mild: 50, Low: 42



