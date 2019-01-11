Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Quiet and cloudy Friday and a little warmer with highs in the mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Clouds increasing. High: 35, Low: 29
Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 25
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 30, Low: 18
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 30, Low: 22
