Chicago AccuWeather: Rain develops overnight, freezing rain to north, northwest

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain begins overnight Friday, with freezing rain in areas north and northwest. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 21, Low: 11

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 27, Low: 20

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 21

