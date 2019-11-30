Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, windy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy and windy Saturday. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 40, Low: 38

Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 39, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible. High: 37, Low: 27

Tuesday: Drizzle, flurries. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Quiet. High: 40, Low: 29

Thursday: Dry. High: 41, Low: 30

Friday: Chilly. High: 38, Low: 29




