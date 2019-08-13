CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered storms early with patch fog Tuesday night. Lows in the 60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 64
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 64
Friday: Isolated showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 70
Sunday: Cloudy with chance of storms High: 85, Low: 68
Monday: Few clouds, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 67
Tuesday: Pleasant. High: 81, Low: 66
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms early with patch fog Tuesday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More