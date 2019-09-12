Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Thursday night, with the possibility of severe weather. Lows in the around 70.

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning storms. High: 77, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer with showers early. High: 82, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 79, Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 82, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
