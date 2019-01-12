WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues to fall

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Breezy on Sunday. Highs in low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 31, Low: 18

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 37, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 24

Saturday: Very cold. High: 19, Low: 5


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
