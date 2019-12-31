Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends early, cold New Year's Eve Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends early, then a partly cloudy and cold New Year's Eve. Highs around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with snow ending early. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High: 39, Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 48, Low: 40

Friday: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 30, Low: 23

Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 34, Low: 27



