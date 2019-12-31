Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends early, cold New Year's Eve Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends early, then a partly cloudy and cold New Year's Eve. Highs around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy with snow ending early. High: 30, Low: 22: Partly sunny, milder. High: 39, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 48, Low: 40: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 47, Low: 30: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 22: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 30, Low: 23: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 34, Low: 27