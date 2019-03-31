Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and very cold on Sunday, high in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chilly and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 27: Nice. High: 50, Low: 39: Breezy. High: 53, Low: 37: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 54, Low: 39: Showers late. High: 46, Low: 38: Clearing. High: 52, Low: 39Warmer. High: 63, Low: 45