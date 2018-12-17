WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and pleasant on Monday with highs in the upper 30s

Monday: Sunny. High: 39, Low: 25

Tuesday: Quiet and sunny. High: 43, Low: 30

Wednesday: More clouds. High: 47, Low: 38

Thursday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 34
Friday: Mix of rain and snow. High: 38, Low: 28

Saturday: Chilly. High: 35, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 24


