Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny during the day, rainy at night Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny day, rain at night. High: 74, Low: 58Scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 65Showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 80, Low: 64: Warm and mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 66: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 85, Low: 67: Partly cloudy and nice. High: 83, Low: 66