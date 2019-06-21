Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny during the day, rainy at night Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny day, rain at night. High: 74, Low: 58

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 65

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Monday: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 80, Low: 64

Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nice. High: 83, Low: 66


