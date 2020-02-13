Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and dry Saturday, with cooler temperatures by the lake. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 61


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicagoans march in Loop to protest George Floyd's killing
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Community rallies to turn on elderly Englewood man's water, pay bill in full
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
Protests in George Floyd's death turn violent in Brooklyn; cops injured, hundreds arrested
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
7-year-old boy, father reported missing from Matteson, police say
Show More
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Northwestern alumnus arrested during CNN report on Minneapolis unrest
Are COVID-19 surcharges legal? Chicago business faces criticism for new fee
More than half of IL COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities: data
What to expect when dining outdoors in Illinois
More TOP STORIES News