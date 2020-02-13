Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice Saturday, with cooler temperatures by the lakeside. Highs in the low 90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 69

Sunday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 95, Low: 74

Tuesday: Humid, few storms. High: 95, Low: 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Thursday: Humid, very hot. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Some clouds, few storms. High: 95, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Chicago community leaders hire private security in effort to keep peace
Protesters blocking road to Mount Rushmore before Trump event
Crowds flock to Chicago bars, beaches ahead of July 4th
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
15-year-old boy among 3 shot in South Chicago: CPD
Show More
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 868
Nurses ready to strike in Joliet
Soldier Field hosts drive-in movies
BASE jumper captured on video landing in Chicago park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
More TOP STORIES News