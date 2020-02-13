Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warmer and breezy Saturday. Highs in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Breezy, sunny and nice. High: 52, Low: 39

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48

Monday: Rainy. High: 54, Low: 41

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 47, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 42, Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 39

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 47, Low: 21




