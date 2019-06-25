Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday with a storm at night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warmer Tuesday, with the chance for a storm at night. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer and dry, with a storm at night. High: 84, Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 70

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 91, Low: 70

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 71


