Chicago AccuWeather: Up to six inches of snow possible in some places Tuesday

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Winter Storm Watch: Rain/snow mix turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 27
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Windy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 16
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 24, Low: 12
Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 24, Low: 12
Saturday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 16
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 36, Low: 25
Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 37
