Chicago AccuWeather: Up to six inches of snow possible in some places Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and snow mix turns to snow Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for multiple counties. Up to six inches possible in some areas. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Tuesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Winter Storm Watch: Rain/snow mix turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day. Windy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 16

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 24, Low: 12

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 24, Low: 12

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 16

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 36, Low: 25

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 37



