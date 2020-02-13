Chicago AccuWeather: Variably cloudy, chilly Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5935572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy and seasonably chilly on Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 26: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 15: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 5: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 16: Sunny and warming up. High: 40, Low: 28: Mild, still dry. High: 46, Low: 29