Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Very mild, sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very mild, sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

The latest full seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Very mild, sunny and breezy: High: 48, Low: 30

Sunday: Even warmer, mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 32

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Wednesday: Windy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 13

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 10

Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 26, Low: 9



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits pedestrians in West Loop
What you need for your Illinois Real ID
'He's a good boy': Harvey man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
VIDEO: Carl Sandburg HS team manager scores basket on senior night
Son of Chicago's most wanted fugitive extradited to US
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump's reelection bid, also helping Sanders
SWAT teams now riding CTA trains to deter crime
Show More
Chicago-area reentry program trains formerly incarcerated in construction
Starved Rock killer released on parole decades after 1960 triple-killing
Chicago carjackings up 130 percent, police say; 2 in River North Thursday night
Jimmy Buffett to perform at United Center this summer
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
More TOP STORIES News