Chicago AccuWeather: Very mild, sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very mild, sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Very mild, sunny and breezy: High: 48, Low: 30: Even warmer, mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 32: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow. High: 34, Low: 26: Windy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 13: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 10: Sunny but very cold. High: 26, Low: 9