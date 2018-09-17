WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Upper 80s on Monday with morning fog.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 89, Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 88, Low: 67

Wednesday: Scattered storms later in the day. High: 80, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late. High: 89, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers exiting. High: 75, Low: 59

Saturday: High overcast. High: 73, Low: 63

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 72, Low: 61

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
North, South Carolina cope with wet misery left by Florence
Tropical Storm Florence crawls over Carolinas
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
More Weather
Top Stories
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
Judge set to rule on change of venue motion in Van Dyke trial
1 dead after apartment fire near Des Plaines
Former NIU basketball player among 2 Americans stabbed in Romania
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
New breastfeeding pod unveiled at Soldier Field for moms
ICE officer arrested on multiple sodomy charges, Oregon state police say
North, South Carolina cope with wet misery left by Florence
Show More
Family of Rolling Meadows man missing for 6 weeks fears worst
Border Patrol agent charged in killings of 4 sex workers
6 back-to-back robberies hit South Loop, Hyde Park
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
More News