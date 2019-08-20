Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and muggy with strong storms possible Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day. Muggy with strong storms possible to the south in the early afternoon Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, humid, brief strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 70: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 83, Low: 63: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 60: Sunny and quiet. High: 75, Low: 57: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 59: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 82, Low: 64: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 67