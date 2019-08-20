Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and muggy with strong storms possible Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day. Muggy with strong storms possible to the south in the early afternoon Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, brief strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 83, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 75, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 82, Low: 64

Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 67



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 suspect at large after Dolton police officer injured responding to armed robbery
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
1 in custody, 2 injured after stabbing in Old Town
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Gary man killed in police-involved shooting remembered at vigil, family demands answers
Wife of man killed by neck-breaking wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Show More
Alleged elder abuse caught on camera, posted to Snapchat; police investigating
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Woman struck by Green Line train, seriously injured on West Side
Cubs, White Sox announce 2020 spring training schedules
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
More TOP STORIES News