Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Friday with isolated storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid Friday with isolated storms. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Hot, humid with isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 87, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 85, Low: 70


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
