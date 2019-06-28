Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Friday with isolated storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid Friday with isolated storms. Highs around 90.
Friday: Hot, humid with isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 70
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71
Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 92, Low: 72
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 87, Low: 70
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. High: 87, Low: 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 85, Low: 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 85, Low: 70
