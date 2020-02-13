Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid Sunday, with isolated evening storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 66

Monday: Humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Showers, storms end. High: 75, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 72, Low: 58

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
