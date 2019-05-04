Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday with highs in the low 70s,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 74, Low: 57
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 42
Tuesday: Chilly, showers end early. High: 52, Low: 44
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 58, Low: 54
Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 49
Friday: Cooler and dry. High: 55, Low: 39
Saturday: Still cool. High: 61, Low: 44
