Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday with highs in the low 70s,

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 74, Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 42

Tuesday: Chilly, showers end early. High: 52, Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 58, Low: 54

Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 49

Friday: Cooler and dry. High: 55, Low: 39

Saturday: Still cool. High: 61, Low: 44



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Man, 19, missing from Skokie
143 people survive after plane skids into river in Florida
Police see fatal shooting, then shoot at fleeing gunman in Humboldt Park; victim ID'd
Deputy knocks 61-year-old man to ground outside IHOP
CTA Blue Line stops shut down for signal system update
Show More
Bus transporting choir students from Alabama involved in deadly crash in California
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Brookfield Zoo's wombat joey makes first appearance
Massachusetts teacher creates Generation Z 'slang dictionary'
Menstrual-themed cocktail causing controversy
More TOP STORIES News