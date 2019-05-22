Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and very warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and warming up Wednesday! Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 55

Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 54

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 70, Low: 48


