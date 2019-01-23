Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will continue Wednesday, causing the morning commute to be messy. Highs in 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 34, Low: 15
Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 20, Low: -7
Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 5, Low: -3
Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 22, Low: 17
Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 25, Low: 12
Tuesday: Very cold again. High: 12, Low: -5
