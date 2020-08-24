Weather

Chicago Weather: Chilly with showers, temps fall Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with showers, temps fall Sunday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cold and wet. High: 48, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 52, Low: 38

Tuesday: Rainy but warming some. High: 55, Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers likely. High: 76, Low: 51

Friday: mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 57, Low: 34

Saturday: Chilly with showers. High: 45, Low: 36



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
