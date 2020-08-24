Weather

Chicago Weather: Clearing & chilly, breezy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing & chilly, breezy Sunday. Highs in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. High: 49, Low: 31

Monday: Much warmer. High: 64, Low: 48

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 61, Low: 37

Wednesday: Chilly, light rain early. High: 44, Low: 25

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

Friday: Not as chilly. High: 50, Low: 42

Saturday: Much warmer. High: 66, Low: 41

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe
IL reports 2,678 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
Man wounded in Wrightwood party mass shooting facing gun charges
2 hospitalized in Loop crash; driver in custody
'We are American also so don't hate us,' Chinatown march denounces Asian hate
Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station
Show More
Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid Australia floods: VIDEO
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Cat-scratch fever bacteria potentially linked to schizophrenia, study says
Hold on to your pets; coyote mating season has begun
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
More TOP STORIES News