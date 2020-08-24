Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, sprinkles late Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with sprinkles late Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Drizzle early, windy. High: 52, Low: 26

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 38, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 57, Low: 32

Friday: Showers possible. High: 46, Low: 28

Saturday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Woman arrested for Northwest Side carjacking with boy still inside vehicle
WATCH: Montrose Ave. bridge beams come down, snarling traffic on the Kennedy
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Chicagoans come out of hibernation
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Chicago man
IL reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths
Show More
Dog shot through gate at Washington Park home: Chicago police
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
Principal fixes insecure student's haircut to get him back to class
FDA approves device to help protect athletes from traumatic brain injury
Morton Salt building approved to become music venue: City Council
More TOP STORIES News