Chicago Weather: Cloudy with brief showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a shower or two Thursday night. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Morning showers. High: 61, Low: 48

Saturday: PM heavy rain. High: 57, Low: 47

Sunday: Windy with lingering showers. High: 59, Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cool. High: 52, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 39

Thursday: Sunny, still cool. High: 56, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News