Chicago Weather: Cold start, but sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Expect sunshine Thursday with a cold start to the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold start, but plenty of sun. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Rain possible late. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain lingers. High: 56, Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 76, Low: 68

Tuesday: Very warm, breezy. High: 84, Low: 60

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 52

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
