Chicago Weather: Cold start, but sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Expect sunshine Thursday with a cold start to the day. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Cold start, but plenty of sun. High: 58, Low: 41
Friday: Rain possible late. High: 61, Low: 46
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain lingers. High: 56, Low: 39
Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43
Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 76, Low: 68
Tuesday: Very warm, breezy. High: 84, Low: 60
Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 52
