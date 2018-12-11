Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute

A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to spread across the Chicago area late Tuesday night, creating hazardous travel conditions Wednesday morning.Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb are among the counties affected.Precipitation is expected to start out as freezing rain and then switch to snow overnight.Up to 1-inch of snow accumulation is possible, along with a glaze of ice around the city and near suburbs.Commuters and motorists should expect icy, slippery roads and limited visibility for areas west and northwest of the city, where temperatures are at or below freezing.The winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service urges drivers to use caution.