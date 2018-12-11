WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute

EMBED </>More Videos

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties for 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to spread across the Chicago area late Tuesday night, creating hazardous travel conditions Wednesday morning.

Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb are among the counties affected.

Precipitation is expected to start out as freezing rain and then switch to snow overnight.

Up to 1-inch of snow accumulation is possible, along with a glaze of ice around the city and near suburbs.

Commuters and motorists should expect icy, slippery roads and limited visibility for areas west and northwest of the city, where temperatures are at or below freezing.

The winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service urges drivers to use caution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathericy roads
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny on Tuesday
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
More than 20 million in path of major winter storm in the South
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
More Weather
Top Stories
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Evanston cop joined DEA to help Puerto Rican drug gang: feds
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
Interior Minister: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg shooting
Indiana HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader, affidavit says
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Boeing launches longest-range luxury business jet
Show More
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize
Woman accused of plotting terror attack corresponded with Dylann Roof
'Most neighborly' Chicago 'hoods revealed in new survey
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days
More News