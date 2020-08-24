Weather

Chicago Weather: Hot, stray storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot with stray storms Thursday. Highs in the mid-90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Hot with stray storms. High: 95, Low: 75

Friday: Hot, partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 80, Low: 59

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 77, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 62

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 61

Wednesday: A few storms. High: 79, Low: 63


