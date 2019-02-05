WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Ice Storm Warning issued for area Tuesday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Chicago area for Tuesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Chicago area for Tuesday evening.

The warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties and continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. until midnight for Kankakee and Livingston counties.

CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Ice and freezing rain will move into the western suburbs around 6 p.m. and will move into the city between 7 and 8 p.m. The freezing rain is expected to linger past midnight into early Wednesday morning, with a switch from ice to rain.

Areas north and west of I-55 are expected to get the worst of the ice storm. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericewinter stormwinter weatherCook CountyDuPage CountyDeKalb CountyGrundy CountyMcHenry CountyWill CountyKane CountyKendall CountyLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow
Pipes burst at 2 facilities serving homeless, people with disabilities, after deep freeze
More Weather
Top Stories
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest
Teachers at 4 CICS schools on strike Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
3 injured, including 2 boys, in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park
Pilot in Yorba Linda, California plane crash is ex-Chicago cop, police say
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
Show More
Woman killed in Pilsen fire ID'd as CPS teacher
'Bachelor' Colton helps one woman experience 'a first'
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Naperville girl, 7, to be guest at State of the Union address
More News