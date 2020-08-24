Weather

Chicago Weather: Isolated showers, storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, storms. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 49

Friday: Morning rain. High: 61, Low: 48

Saturday: Rainy at times. High: 58, Low: 45

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 43

Monday: Cloudy. High: 59, Low: 39

Tuesday: Colder. High: 47, Low: 36

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
