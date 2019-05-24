Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch issued for central Illinois

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Livingston County and parts of central Illinois until 6 p.m.
After a stormy morning, another line of storms is moving through the northern part of the Chicago area between 1:30 p.m. and then more storms are expected later Friday evening. There is a slight risk for severe storms in the evening.
A Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friday's high is 75 degrees. More rain is expected on Saturday morning, with the afternoon and evening expected to be dry. There is a marginal risk for an isolated stronger storm.
Sunday morning, rain is expected. Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.
