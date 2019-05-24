Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch issued for central Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day weekend got off to a rainy start as showers and storms moved through the Chicago area Friday morning.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Livingston County and parts of central Illinois until 6 p.m.

After a stormy morning, another line of storms is moving through the northern part of the Chicago area between 1:30 p.m. and then more storms are expected later Friday evening. There is a slight risk for severe storms in the evening.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.



A Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Morning rain, followed by evening storms Friday. Highs in the low 70s.


Friday's high is 75 degrees. More rain is expected on Saturday morning, with the afternoon and evening expected to be dry. There is a marginal risk for an isolated stronger storm.

Sunday morning, rain is expected. Monday morning and early afternoon is expected to be dry, with storm chances increasing through late Monday afternoon and evening.

Where are you safest from lightning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares safety tips to practice when you see lightning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermemorial day
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march to help prevent veteran suicide
Hungry Hound: Bob's Pizza in Pilsen
Texas lawmakers demand answers over Sandra Bland video
DePaul student sexually abused while walking in Lincoln Park
First mosquitoes of 2019 test positive for West Nile virus: IDPH
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East
Show More
Missouri governor signs sweeping abortion bill with 8-week ban
Sprinkler systems in IL homes could save more lives
The 60: Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago
Chicago students march for peace ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans
More TOP STORIES News