Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as chilly Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, not as chilly Sunday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Very warm. High: 54, Low: 44

Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 65, Low: 50

Wednesday: Showers around. High: 63, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 34

Friday: Cooler temperatures. High: 49, Low: 29

Saturday: Drye. High: 48, Low: 30

Sunday: Cold by lake. High: 39, Low: 26

