Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as cold Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and not as cold Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 31: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 34, Low: 26: Cold, partly clody. High: 37, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 40, Low: 27: Mix of sun and clouds High: 42, Low: 29: More clouds High: 40, Low: 30: Sprinkles, flurries. High: 39, Low: 29