Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as cold Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and not as cold Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 31

Monday: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 34, Low: 26

Tuesday: Cold, partly clody. High: 37, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 40, Low: 27

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds High: 42, Low: 29

Friday: More clouds High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries. High: 39, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
