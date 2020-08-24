Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, snow ends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with snow ending, for now, Wednesday night. Lows in the negatives to single digits.

Thursday: Lake snow. High: 16, Low: 5

Friday: Snow showers. High:16, Low: 7

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Morning snow. High: 17, Low: -2

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills from -15 to -25. High: 6, Low: -8

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow showers. High: 13, Low: 10

Tuesday: More snow. High: 22, Low: 6

Wednesday: Still cold. High: 19, Low: 8

