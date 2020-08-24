Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with flurries and highs in the mid-20s to around 30 Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 32, Low: 22

Monday: Some sun. High: 31, Low: 23

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 40, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 19

