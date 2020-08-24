Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside Thursday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 56, Low: 39

Saturday: A few showers. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny and slightly warmer. High: 62, Low: 38

Tuesday: Wintery mix early. High: 48, Low: 33

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 55, Low: 37

