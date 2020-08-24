Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, lake breeze Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Thursday with a cool lake breeze. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, occasional rain, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 67

Friday: Hot but cooler by the lake. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 92, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny, hot but not as humid. High: 90, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 80, Low: 60

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Road rage led to hit-and-run that injured boy, 5: police
Video released of Lawndale shooting that injured 2 cops, suspect
Man pulled from Lake Michigan in critical condition
Woman gets FOID card with wrong picture after yearlong wait
Billboard honoring slain CPD officer defaced on NW Side
Puerto Rican People's Day Parade returning to Humboldt Park
Bye bye 'Boystown': Iconic neighborhood changes name for inclusion
Show More
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Man creates superhero after bone marrow transplant saves his life
Explosive device thrown through home's window: Evanston police
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to federal charges
More TOP STORIES News