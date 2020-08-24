Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler Thursday, with freeze warning to go in effect overnight outside city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, but temperatures start to drop, with a freeze warning going into effect for areas outside the city overnight into Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. High: 55, Low: 36

Friday: Mostly sunny, some sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, brief showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 52, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 57, Low: 43

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 47

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 48


