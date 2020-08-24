Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler Thursday, with freeze warning to go in effect overnight outside city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, but temperatures start to drop, with a freeze warning going into effect for areas outside the city overnight into Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. High: 55, Low: 36
Friday: Mostly sunny, some sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 39
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, brief showers. High: 62, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 52, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 57, Low: 43
Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 47
Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 48
