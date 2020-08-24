Weather

Chicago Weather: Partial sunshine, slightly milder Sunday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial sunshine, slightly milder Sunday. Highs near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Stray showers. High: 62, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mix to snow. High: 42, Low: 27

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Showers. High: 57, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 38

Saturday: Showers. High: 56, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
