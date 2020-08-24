Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few sprinkles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, chilly and breezy with a few sprinkles Wednesday night.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Chilly with scattered rain. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy, rain at night. High: 56, Low: 46

Sunday: Rainy, windy. High: 53, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. High: 64, Low: 54


Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 69, Low: 51


