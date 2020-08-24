Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, cool Friday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 37

Sunday: Stray showers. High: 60, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 63, Low: 35

Tuesday: Wintery mix early. High: 39, Low: 30

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Showers. High: 57, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 38

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
